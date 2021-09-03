Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Declines By 13.6%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,772. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

