Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Decreases By 12.1%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $70,405,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 2,308,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,679. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

