Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Decreases By 14.9%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Shares of DIIBF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 0.96%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.