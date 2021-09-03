Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Decreases By 15.5%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERES. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,475. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.