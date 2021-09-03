Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Expands By 16.4%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,831,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

