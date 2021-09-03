Short Interest in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Grows By 12.5%

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 880,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Good Works Acquisition stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 511,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Good Works Acquisition has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

