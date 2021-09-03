Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Declines By 14.1%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 498,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of ING traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 153,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,019. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

