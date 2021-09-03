Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Rises By 18.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 955,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

DVY opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

