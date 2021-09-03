Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Increases By 13.4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBI opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.