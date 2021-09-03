Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Rises By 20.4%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 946,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

