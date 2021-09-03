Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Declines By 13.3%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PolyPid stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,776. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.