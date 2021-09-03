Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Declines By 16.9%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 585,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 278,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,663. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 516,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

