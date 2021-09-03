Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expands By 19.6%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.