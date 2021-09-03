Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Grows By 15.8%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SOGO remained flat at $$8.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Sogou has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,247 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.