Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Grows By 15.8%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
SOGO remained flat at $$8.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Sogou has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.88 and a beta of 1.26.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
