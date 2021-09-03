Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Drops By 16.6%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 171,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

SSKN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

