Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Declines By 13.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

