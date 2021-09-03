Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Drops By 12.5%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.