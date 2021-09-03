Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Expands By 16.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TANNI stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

