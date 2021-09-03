Short Interest in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expands By 15.2%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

