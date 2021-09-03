Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Decreases By 15.7%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XTLB stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline includes hCDR1 and Erythropoietin. The company was founded on March 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

