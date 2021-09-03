Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Increases By 17.0%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -61.81. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

