Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIG stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.