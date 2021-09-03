Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

