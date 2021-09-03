Simon Pang Sells 9,102 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

