Simon Pang Sells 9,102 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
