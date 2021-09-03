Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Head to Head Analysis

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Société Générale Société anonyme and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 8 0 2.67 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 6 0 0 1.60

Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.09 -$294.71 million $0.22 29.27 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Société Générale Société anonyme 14.86% 5.09% 0.23% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69%

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.