Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKSBF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

