Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Wedbush upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.