Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

