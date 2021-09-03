Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 353,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

