Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,211,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,810. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

