Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

