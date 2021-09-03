Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.92 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock worth $405,826,799.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

