So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.51. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in So-Young International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in So-Young International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

