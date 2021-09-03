SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

