Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

