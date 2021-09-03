Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $35.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Sonos has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

