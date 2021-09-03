South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SOUHY opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

