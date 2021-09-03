Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 360,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,609. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

