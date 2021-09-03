Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

