Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period.

NBH opened at $16.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

