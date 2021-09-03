Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

