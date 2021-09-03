Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

