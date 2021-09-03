Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $787,030.54 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $18.49 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $594.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206.

