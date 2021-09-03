Sphere 3D Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 93,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 566% compared to the typical volume of 13,987 call options.

Shares of ANY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.07. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

