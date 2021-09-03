SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.08.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

