SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) & NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Head to Head Comparison

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPX FLOW and NN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW 1 3 0 0 1.75 NN 0 1 1 0 2.50

SPX FLOW currently has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. NN has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than SPX FLOW.

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPX FLOW and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW 4.38% 9.29% 4.61% NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of SPX FLOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SPX FLOW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPX FLOW and NN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW $1.35 billion 2.41 $5.90 million $1.47 53.27 NN $427.53 million 0.53 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -33.13

SPX FLOW has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats NN on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. The Industrial segment serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial and water treatment industries. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.