Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.