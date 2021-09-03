Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.