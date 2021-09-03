Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

STLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. 1,803,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

