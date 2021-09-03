Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

